Indian Bank launches MSME mentoring programme in West Bengal

Indian Bank on Thursday announced the launch of its flagship Business Mentoring Programme 'MSME Prerana' in West Bengal.

MSME Prerana is a unique and innovative business mentoring programme in collaboration with Poornatha and Co. to empower MSME entrepreneurs in driving business more efficiently by optimizing value and capacity, Indian bank said in a statement.

The programme will be in the local language of the state which is Bengali.

'MSME Prerana' has been launched with an aim to develop managerial and financial capabilities of MSME entrepreneurs besides creating awareness on various initiatives taken by Union and state governments and other regulators.

The bank said it has provided financial support to 20 lakh MSMEs with credit exposure of over Rs 70,170 crore.

Indian Bank, with 598 branches in the state, had an exposure of Rs 8,566 crore to MSMEs as on March 21. It posted a growth of 27.64 per cent in the MSME portfolio on a year-on-year basis in the state and is confident to continue the momentum in the current fiscal.

The bank has developed 28 MSME Cluster schemes for providing financial support at very competitive rates of interest and terms to various sectors.

