Sebi bans 15 entities in ZEE Ltd insider trading case; impounds Rs 24 cr

of Edelweiss Securities and is based out of Mumbai. Further, Manish Jajoo, cousin of Amit Jajoo, is a dealer at Edelweiss Securities and operates from Surat.

Amit and Manish took substantial long positions in the scrip of ZEEL, starting from August 11, 2021, prior to the announcement, using the trading accounts of 7 family members, collectively referred as ''Jajoo group'' because of strong familial and financial relationships, amongst them.

In all, as many as nine trading accounts were used for insider trading. The regulator observed that all the 9 entities had started building their positions from August 11, 2020 just after the announcement by the company that the board of ZEEL will be considering the FY results on August 18, 2020.

Further, all the entities had significant concentration in the scrip of ZEEL only around the announcement as compared to the earlier periods. All the masterminds had used the trading accounts of their family members in order to avoid regulatory detection.

It was also observed that Gopal Ritolia and Jatin Chawla through the trading accounts of their respective mothers had taken significant positions in the scrip of ZEEL prior to the announcement of other price sensitive announcements-- financial results for the second quarter of FY 2020 as well as FY 2021 and the launch of the cinema to home service, ZEE Plex.

The regulator found the repetitive nature of trading activity around the significant announcements in the scrip of ZEEL to be highly suspicious and therefore, has passed an interim order debarring the entities from accessing the capital markets and also impounded the ill-gotten gains.

In its 81-page order, Sebi said that all the 15 entities have been ''restrained from buying, selling or dealing in securities, either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever until further orders''.

The 15 entities are -- Bijal Shah, Gopal Ritolia, Jatin Chawla, Amit Bhanwarlal Jajoo, Manish Kumar Jajoo, Gomati Devi Ritolia, Daljit Gurucharan Chawla, Monika Lakhotia, Pushpadevi Jajoo, Bhawarlal Ramniwas Jajoo, Bhawarlal Jajoo HUF, Ritesh Kumar Kamalkishore Jajoo, Successure Partners, Yash Anil Jajoo and Vimla Somani.

