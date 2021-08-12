Left Menu

Best Agrolife Q1 profit jumps more than 3 times to Rs 26 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 20:49 IST
Best Agrolife Q1 profit jumps more than 3 times to Rs 26 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Agro chemical firm Best Agrolife Ltd net profit jumped over three-folds to Rs 25.78 crore for the quarter ending June compared to Rs 7.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 345.37 crore in the April-June quarter as against Rs 364.86 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

''Our company is now starting to see the benefits of its tremendous efforts in innovation, research, backward integration and good execution,'' said Vimal Alawadhi, Managing Director, Best Agrolife Ltd.

Recently, Best Agrolife secured a patent for an insecticide composition to control sucking pests like whitefly.

It will start commercial manufacturing in January next year and has set a target of an additional Rs 400 crore sales revenue in the 2022-23 fiscal from this new product.

Best Agrolife Ltd has three plants in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu. It is into the manufacturing of technical, intermediates and formulation businesses of insecticide, fungicide and herbicide among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

New update improves Asus Zenfone 8 Flip's camera quality

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
4
Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule; Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper

Science News Rpoundup: Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021