Bengaluru-based Locale.ai, a map-based analytics and decision making software, on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.3 million (about Rs 9.6 crore) in funding from Chiratae Ventures and Better Capital. The seed round also saw participation from angels such as Manik Gupta (Uber ex-CPO), Sidu Ponnapa (Go-Jek SVP Engineering), Khadim Batti (Whatfix CEO) and Vivekananda HR (Bounce CEO) among others, a statement said.

Founded in March 2019 by Aditi Sinha and Rishabh Jain, Locale.ai empowers decision makers in these companies to pinpoint their focus areas and automate actions on them using the real-world behaviour of users, fleet and deliveries.

Advertisement

**** WoodenStreet to invest Rs 8-10 cr, open over 20 stores across tier II cities *Furniture retailer WoodenStreet on Thursday said it plans to invest Rs 8-10 crore over the next 12 months as it sets up more than 20 stores to expand its presence in tier II cities.

The company has planned to expand its physical presence in tier II cities, where it has gained great exposure through online sales during the pandemic, a statement said.

To keep the momentum going, the brand has planned an investment of Rs 8-10 crore, it added.

''The plan is to open over 20 stores spread across more than 10 tier II cities in the upcoming 12 months. The area for each of these experience stores will be spread across 2,500-3,000 sq ft, so that there is enough space to give the consumer an experience without compromising the COVID guidelines,'' it said.

**** Former BharatPe exec Pratekk Agarwaal joins Decentro as investor, advisor *Decentro, an API banking platform, on Wednesday said former BharatPe executive Pratekk Agarwaal has invested in the company and will join the company's advisory council.

He will support Decentro with strategic advice on expanding alliances with fintechs, banks, NBFCs and insurtech companies that are looking to embed API Banking workflows, a statement said.

With over 18 years experience, Agarwaal has previously worked with companies like BharatPe, Fullerton, IndoStar Capital and ftcash. He has recently founded Trutes Advisors, a boutique business advisory firm that helps startup founders and NBFCs with a range of operations - right from sharpening business models to hiring the right talent.

''We are really happy to have Pratekk joining us on this mission to help both the new age companies as well as existing financial institutions get access to banking APIs in a fully democratic way at 1/10th the cost and time as compared to the alternative,'' Rohit Taneja, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Decentro, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)