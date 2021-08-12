Everstage, a B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup, on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.7 million (about Rs 12.6 crore) in funding, led by 3one4 Capital.

The seed funding also saw participation from angels including Prasanna Sankar (Rippling co-founder), Krish Subramanian and Rajaraman Santhanam (Chargebee co-founders), Sidharth Malik (Freshworks executive), Koti Reddy (Conga executive) and others, a statement said.

Founded in 2020 by Siva Rajamani and Vivek Suriyamoorthy, Everstage helps companies drive performance of their customer-facing teams through its no-code sales commission automation platform. ''Over the next 12 months, the company plans to grow their customer base by 20X. Everstage is already working with multiple customers from the US. The company is planning to launch their operations at a much larger scale in the US in the next 12 months,'' the statement said.

Vasanthi Ramesh joins NetApp India as VP Engineering for Manageability and Data Protection *Tech firm NetApp on Thursday said it has appointed Vasanthi Ramesh as vice president of Engineering for Manageability and Data Protection and a member of the NetApp India engineering leadership team.

Vasanthi Ramesh's appointment aligns with NetApp's commitment to provide industry-leading solutions to its customers, a statement said.

In her role at NetApp, Ramesh will federate a team of engineering directors toward the goal of strengthening the manageability and data protection portfolio, focusing on the products and microservices that customers deploy both in the traditional data centre and in public clouds, it added.

She will also be responsible for building a strong and diverse engineering talent pool that fuels innovation.

Matrimony.com Q1 net profit up 46.8% to Rs 13.8cr *Matrimony.com, an online matrimony platform, on Thursday said its net profit increased 46.8 per cent to Rs 13.8 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 9.4 crore in the year-ago period, a statement said.

Its revenue grew 21.5 per cent to Rs 105.5 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 86.8 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

''We have delivered yet another good quarter with strong year-on-year billing, revenue and profitability growth... (our) purpose is reinforced through continued product innovation to enhance market positioning, customer experience and growth momentum,” Matrimony.com Chairman and Managing Director Murugavel Janakiraman.

