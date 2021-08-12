Cummins India launches 'Made in India' diesel genset

Engine and related parts manufacturer Cummins India on Thursday unveiled its 2,500-2,750 kVA 'Made-in-India' diesel generator set QSK60 G23.

Unveiled at the company's 60th Annual General Meeting at Pune on Thursday, generator set, which is an integrated power solution, is expected to meet the increasing power requirements by various industry segments, Cummins India said in a release. The new genset is engineered and designed to minimise downtime and improve total cost of ownership in an effective and innovative manner and is capable of withstanding Indian climatic conditions to deliver reliable performance, it said. According to Cummins, DG sets greater than 2250 kVA so far were imported. With the rapid growth in segments like data centres, large-scale infrastructure projects, among others, in India, such engines have become a part of critical infrastructure which requires reliable power back up and up time efficiency.

Ashwath Ram, Managing Director, Cummins India, said, ''The introduction of the QSK60 - G23 entirely manufactured in India is driven by increasing demands of power in the data centre and large-scale infrastructure segments. We continue to innovate and offer dependable power genset to ensure that they are always on and meet customers’ power requirements.'' This heavy-duty engine provides reliable power, low emissions, and quick response to load changes and comes with many features, the company said.

Cummins India provides a complete genset package solution as well as strong aftermarket support with a 24x7 service availability. In addition, it is backed by a comprehensive warranty and a pan India service and distribution network, the company said. ''At Cummins India, it is our constant endeavour to support our customers as they transition towards newer technologies. We are delighted to introduce this Diesel Generator, which is the one of the largest gensets' ever built in India,” said Mandar Deo, Vice President, Power Systems, Cummins India.

