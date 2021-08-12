Left Menu

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals posts Rs 119 cr profit Apr-Jun

On the domestic front, we are one of the fastest growing companies in the industry, JBCPL CEO and Wholetime Director Nikhil Chopra said.While demand trends in international business continue to be volatile given the COVID situation the companys key markets like the US, South Africa have outperformed and even Russia CIS are seeing gradual signs of revival, he added.Shares of JB Chemicals Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 1,782.45 on BSE, up 1.86 per cent from the previous close.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2021 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Drug firm JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 119.05 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 119.50 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 606 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 522.3 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

''The organisation continues its strong performance well in the first quarter of the financial year. On the domestic front, we are one of the fastest growing companies in the industry,'' JBCPL CEO and Wholetime Director Nikhil Chopra said.

While demand trends in international business continue to be volatile (given the COVID situation); the company's key markets like the US, South Africa have outperformed and even Russia/ CIS are seeing gradual signs of revival, he added.

Shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals closed at Rs 1,782.45 on BSE, up 1.86 per cent from the previous close.

