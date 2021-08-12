RVNL June-qtr net rises 65 pc to Rs 232 cr
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd RVNL on Thursday reported a 64.73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 232.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 140.99 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Thursday reported a 64.73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 232.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Railways had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 140.99 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated total income rose to Rs 3,931.80 crore as against Rs 2,967 crore earlier. Total expenses also increased to Rs 3,652.08 crore from Rs 2,785.09 crore. RVNL was incorporated as a 100 per cent owned PSU of Ministry of Railways in 2003 with the twin objectives of raising extra-budgetary resources and implementation of projects relating to creation and augmentation of capacity of rail infrastructure on fast track basis.
