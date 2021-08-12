MP police launch e-FIR registration service for select cases

The Madhya Pradesh police on Thursday launched an initiative on an experimental basis to allow people to get FIRs registered online regarding thefts of vehicles or theft of cash and items up to Rs 1 lakh, an official said.

“Any aggrieved person who has suffered a vehicle theft (up to Rs 15 lakh) and simple (monetary) theft which can be of any thing like cash, jewellery, mobile, equipment (up to Rs one lakh) was free to lodge an e-FIR”, Additional Director General of Police of State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) Chanchal Shekhar told PTI.

Nearly, 50,000 such cases are reported every year, he added.

The mediums through which online complaints can be lodged are https://mppolice, citizen portal https://citizen.mppolice.gov.in, and by logging in through a mobile app (MPECOP), the senior officer said.

Such online complaints can be lodged only if the accused is unidentified and there has been no use of force in committing the crime, Shekhar said.

Under the initiative, citizens will be able to register FIRs without going to the police station. Necessary instructions have been given to all police stations in this regard across the state, the ADGP said.

The e-FIR registration facility will be available round the clock.

''Action will be taken immediately on a complaint and the matter can be resolved within a specific time-frame,'' Shekhar said, adding the measure will reduce the time taken to get insurance amount in cases of vehicle theft.

