Retailers express concern over vax condition to open malls, shops till 10pm in Maha

The Retailers Association of India on Thursday welcomed the Maharashtra government's decision to allow malls, shops and restaurant to open till 10 PM.

However, the association termed the development as a mixed blessing for the sector as some clauses in the notification are not easy to meet.

Advertisement

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow malls and restaurants to remain open till 10 pm with a 50 per cent capacity from August 15 onwards, provided the entire staff is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said, ''The notification on reopening malls and allowing stores and restaurants to stay open till late is a welcome move. The long pending decision was essential to help people get their jobs back and save their livelihoods.'' It mandates all employees working in a mall, shops in malls as well as customers to be fully vaccinated with a gap of 14 days between the date of joining /visiting the mall and their second vaccination.

''It is an impractical ask as many people working in malls and stores are in the 20-45 years age bracket and therefore not even eligible for getting fully vaccinated. ''When their eligibility has not been addressed, how can they resume their duties in malls? And how do malls resume operations without its people? We hope the government rethinks the conditions and modifies the order,'' said Rajagopalan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)