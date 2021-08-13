Disney beats Wall Street estimates as streaming grows, parks turn profit

Walt Disney Co earnings topped Wall Street forecasts for the most recent quarter as its streaming services picked up new customers and the pandemic-hit theme parks unit recorded a profit. Shares of the entertainment company rose 3.5% in after-hours trading on Thursday to $185.53. Before the earnings report, shares were roughly flat from the start of the year.

For April through July 3, Disney posted earnings per share of 80 cents, excluding certain items. Wall Street had expected 55 cents, according to the average projection of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Disney has staked its future on building streaming services to compete with Netflix Inc in the crowded market for online entertainment.

Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ - the company's three online subscription offerings - gained close to 15 million new subscribers to total nearly 174 million. Disney+ had 116 million paying customers at the end of the quarter, just ahead of the 115.2 million consensus of analysts surveyed by FactSet. During the quarter, Disney+ featured "Loki," a series about the shape-shifting Marvel villain, and offered Emma Stone movie "Cruella" on the same day it hit theaters.

Disney's theme parks welcomed more visitors as pandemic restrictions eased. Theme park revenue rose for the first time in five quarters, hitting $4.34 billion. Net income for division reached $356 million, compared with a loss of nearly $1.9 billion a year earlier when many Disney parks were closed.

At the media and entertainment distribution unit, operating income fell 32% from the prior year, to $2.0 billion, as programming costs rose. The direct-to-consumer division, which includes Disney+, reported a loss of $293 million as it invested in programming and other costs. That compared to a loss of $624 million a year earlier.

The company's overall revenue rose 45% to $17.02 billion in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimate of $16.76 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net income from continuing operations was $923 million, or 50 cents per share, compared with a loss of $4.72 billion, or $2.61 per share, a year earlier.

