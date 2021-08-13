PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Olam picks London for food ingredients IPO https://on.ft.com/2XjfDKd - Discovery group to take legal action against Poland over new media law https://on.ft.com/3CHVnCm

Advertisement

- UK competition watchdog to explore 'immediate' action on fees for PCR tests https://on.ft.com/3fYJDla - Tobacco group PMI wins support of Vectura's board for 1 billion pound ($1.38 billion) takeover https://on.ft.com/2VIGnnf

Overview - Singapore-based Olam International Ltd has picked London for the initial public offering of its food ingredients business Olam Food Ingredients and Singapore for a secondary listing, in the first half of next year.

- U.S. media group Discovery Inc will take legal action against the Polish government, accusing it of a "discriminatory campaign" against the company's Polish business, TVN. - UK's Competition and Markets Authority said it would look into immediate actions that can be taken against the high fees charged by some private providers of COVID-19 travel tests.

- Inhaled treatments maker Vectura Group Plc's board has backed a one billion pound takeover bid from cigarette maker Philip Morris International Inc, after it outbid private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc. ($1 = 0.7240 pounds)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)