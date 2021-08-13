Official: Canada sending forces to close Afghan embassy

Canadian special forces will deploy to Afghanistan where Canadian staff in Kabul will be evacuated before closing, a source familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. The official, who was not authorised to talk publicly about the matter, spoke on condition of anonymity. Just weeks before the US is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is also rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the US Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture on Thursday of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)