Iconic One World Trade Center to be lit in colours of the Indian flag on August 15

The iconic One World Trade Center, the tallest building in America that stands on the site of the 9/11 terror attacks, and two other popular New York City buildings, will be lit in colours of the Indian flag on August 15 to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day.

The South Asian Engagement Foundation said it is working with The Durst Organisation to light up the One World Trade Center’s 408 feet tall and 758-tonne spire as well as its podium in hues of the Indian tricolour on August 15th.

Advertisement

“This initiative commemorates the world’s largest democracy - India entering its 75th year of Independence,” South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF) said.

As part of the celebrations, other Durst installations at One Bryant Park and One Five One in mid-town Manhattan will also be lit up in the tricolours.

The lighting would turn on at sunset, New York City time, on August 15th on the spire of One World Trade Center, One Bryant Park and One Five One in mid-town and remain lit until 2:00 AM. Additionally, the Indian tricolour would be visible on the podium of the World Trade Center.

Traditionally, the Empire State Building in New York is lit every year in the Indian tricolours on the occasion of the country's independence day. Mark Domino of The Durst Organisation, who oversees Spireworks, said in the statement that his company is proud to partner with the South Asian Engagement Foundation as it celebrates India entering its 75th year of Independence.

Rahul Walia, the founding trustee of SAEF, described the event as a “historic moment commemorating India’s Independence and most importantly the expression of love between the US and India.

''We hope to continue the tradition and enhance the experience for everyone with more imagery on the podium,” he said.

The South Asian Engagement Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in New Jersey with a mission to increase leadership potential in Indian-American communities by providing incentives using educational initiatives and civic engagements. Amongst its initiatives, SAEF supports programs like the South Asian Spelling Bee and the Cricket Bee. The Durst Organisation, founded in 1915 by Joseph Durst, is the owner, manager and builder of 13 million square feet of premiere Manhattan office towers and over three million square feet of residential rental properties with 2,500 rental apartments built, and over 3,500 in the pipeline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)