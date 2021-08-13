Trade for All Ministerial Advisory Group appointed

Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor has appointed a Trade for All Ministerial Advisory Group to help chart the course for New Zealand trade policy.

Its membership includes business, civil society and Māori representatives who will give feedback directly to the Minister on trade policy and trade issues of importance to the sectors and communities they represent.

The Group's establishment follows on from the work completed by the Trade for All Advisory Board in 2019.

"Trade for All is a chance to take a fresh look at New Zealand's trade policy," Damien O'Connor said.

"As we build our trade-led recovery from COVID-19 this group will help ensure that our trade policy delivers for all New Zealanders. This new advisory group will bring in the broad range of perspectives that we need to inform our decisions.

"Our goal is a trade policy that works alongside other government policies, to support sustainable and inclusive economic development," Damien O'Connor said.

The Group will also advise on the implementation of the Trade for All Advisory Board's 2019 recommendations, building on the significant contribution Board members have made to the development of trade policy that benefits all New Zealanders.

The members of the Ministerial Advisory Group are:

Catherine Beard

Chelsea Rapp

Marcus Driller

Tupe Solomon-Tanoa'i

Mat Hocken

Carrie Stoddart-Smith

Samuel Huggard

Simon Tucker

Suzannah Jessep

Craig Tuhoro

Kenneth Leong

Leeann Watson

Hone McGregor

"Trade has been fundamental to New Zealand's story. We want both for its value to be understood and its potential benefits to reach across society. Our recovery from COVID-19 is a trade led one," Damien O'Connor said.

"As part of the Trade for All agenda, I'm speaking at a series of trade policy events across the country. We're also providing regular updates on our UK and EU trade negotiations, including through public webinars and the publication of summary reports following each round.

"These are important steps in keeping the public informed on our trade aspirations," Damien O'Connor said.

More information on the Trade for All Agenda and the Trade for All Advisory Board report can be found at www.mfat.govt.nz/trade-for-all-agenda/.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)