Left Menu

GMR receives Rs 1,692 Cr from Aurobindo Realty as 1st tranche for SEZ stake sale

Hyderabad, Aug. 13 PTI GMR Infrastructure Limited on Friday said it received Rs 1,692 crore as first tranche of consideration towards the sale of equity owned by its subsidiary GMR SEZ and Port Holdings Limited of its entire 51 per cent stake in Kakinada SEZ Limited to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Private Limited.In a press release, GMR said as part of the transfer of stake of KSEZ, 74 per cent equity stake of Kakinada Gateway Port Limited held by KSEZ is also being transferred to Aurobindo Realty.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 10:07 IST
GMR receives Rs 1,692 Cr from Aurobindo Realty as 1st tranche for SEZ stake sale
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GMR Infrastructure Limited on Friday said it received Rs 1,692 crore as the first tranche of consideration towards the sale of equity owned by its subsidiary GMR SEZ and Port Holdings Limited of its entire 51 percent stake in Kakinada SEZ Limited to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure Private Limited.

In a press release, GMR said as part of the transfer of stake of KSEZ, 74 per cent equity stake of Kakinada Gateway Port Limited held by KSEZ is also being transferred to Aurobindo Realty. ''Total revised consideration for the sale of equity stake as well as the sub-debt in KSEZ is Rs. 2,719 crores. Out of the total consideration, Rs. 1,692 crore (''First Tranche Consideration'') is received and the balance Rs. 1,027 crore would be received in the next 2 to 3 years which is contingent upon certain agreed milestones,'' GMR said.

The majority of the divestment proceeds are primarily used to reduce the indebtedness of the Group, the release said.

KSEZ is engaged in the business of implementation of a port-based multi-product special economic zone project at Kakinada, East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, and KGPL have the concession granted by the state government to set up a greenfield commercial port in Kona village in East Godavari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021