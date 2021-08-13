Aster DM Healthcare Q1 FY22 Consolidated Revenue up by 36 Percent to Rs. 2,372 Crs., EBITDA up by 97 Percent to Rs. 281 Crs. Over Q1 FY 21

India operations revenue up by 84% to Rs. 550 Crs. and EBITDA up by 460% to Rs. 71 Crs. Y-o-Y Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare service providers in GCC and in India, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE QUARTER • Operational Revenue increased by 36% Y-o-Y to Rs. 2,372 Crs. compared to Rs. 1,747 Crs. · EBITDA (excluding other income) increased by 97% Y-o-Y to Rs. 281 Crs. compared to Rs. 143 Crs.

• PAT (Pre- Non-Controlling Interest) increased to Rs. 60 Crs. compared to a loss of Rs. 89 Crs. in FY 21 Q1 • PAT (Post Non-Controlling Interest) increased to Rs. 44 Crs. compared to a loss of Rs. 83 Crs. in same period, previous financial year Commenting on the performance for Q1 FY22, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “We start the new Financial Year 2022 with a more positive sentiment and hope. The Pandemic gradually seems to be coming under control. While we do see some of the new variants and few more lockdowns effected in India and other parts of the world in Q1 FY 22, we today feel lot more confident and sincerely hope that the worst is behind us. The vaccination drives happening at record pace across the globe has brought down the mortality rate.'' In U.A.E, the infection rate has stabilized and majority of the population have now been vaccinated. In India, however, the second wave happened during Q1 which led to restrictions being placed in many parts of the country. Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi NCR were worst affected.

The focus going forward as a strategy is to expand capacity in India. To the existing capacity beds of 3,757 beds in India, an addition of 411 beds is being planned in the next 18 months with expansion of 60 beds in Kolhapur to the existing facility, 276 beds being added in Bengaluru and 75 beds being added in Kottakkal. In GCC, 225 beds are being added in the current financial year. This shall take total capacity in GCC and India to 5,544 beds.

The Company continues to actively expand Aster Labs and their pharmacy distribution network in India, in line with the company's strategy to have wider presence with an asset light model along with focus on digitization.

Commenting on digitization, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare, said: “On our Digital Pursuits, we continue to work on creating our Digital Assets which are foundational, efficient and can help us expand quickly with an asset light model. We are investing in creating an App – “One Aster” which will be our unified mode of engagement with our patient base for their health and wellness needs. This shall house Tele-consult, Epharmacy, Chronic Disease management and create various streams to support patient health and wellness. We shall be launching our first version of the Virtual care app in Q2 at UAE level and are actively working on e-pharmacy build up. This shall be followed by a launch in India later during the financial year.” About Aster DM Healthcare Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers oper-ating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and over 223 pharmacies in seven countries, including India. We have over 22,400 plus dedicated staff including 2970 doctors and 6437 nurses across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

For more information about us, please visit www.asterdmhealthcare.com DISCLAIMER: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. Aster DM Healthcare will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

