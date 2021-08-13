Hash raises US$3.5 mn in Angel Round

Hash, India's first D2C millennial cigarette brand, announced today that it has raised close to US$ 3.5 mn (INR 25 crores) in the recently concluded angel round. The round, that was led by Amrac Investment Trust, also saw participation by marquee angels - Kunal Shah (Founder, Cred, ex-Freecharge), Jitendra Gupta (Founder and CEO, Jupiter), Ashneer Grover (Co-Founder and Managing Director, BharatPe), Ankur Jain (Founder and CEO, Bira91), Anshoo Sharma (Co-Founder and CEO, MagicPin) and Suhail Sameer (Chief Executive Officer, BharatPe). Founded by Shwetank Jain, Hash is committed to empowering the unorganized small retailers and paanwalas in the country through mobile-first tech products.

Headquartered in Delhi-NCR, Hash is building disruptive technology-immersed products that will not only help digitize the businesses of paanwalas and small shop owners but also build a more efficient supply chain and enable credit access to this segment, thereby boosting sales of its own brand Hash and other new-age brands in the country. Shwetank holds a Masters in Management from UCLA University and has successfully built an Rs. 100 crores turnover home textile brand Tapisserie in 3 years. The Hash team also includes seasoned professionals from the tobacco and FMCG industry including Mr. Jaskaran Singh Khurana, ex-Managing director for Golden Tobacco Limited. Speaking on the fundraise, Mr. Shwetank Jain, Founder, Hash, said, ''Tobacco industry has a set of traditional players and aged brands. There is a large addressable market for freshly envisioned products targeted at millennials and distributed efficiently using technology. Also, there is an urgent need to equip the millions of unorganized sellers and paanwalas with the latest technology solutions, to aid in their business growth and efficiency. With Hash, we are committed to empowering this category of small shop owners and paanwalas.'' Added Mr. Kapil Chugh, Fund Promoter, Amrac Investment Trust, ''Hash has the potential to do to tobacco what BIRA did to the alcobev industry. The interesting challenge is not only to introduce millennial first products but at the same time change the way the product is distributed to lakhs of paanwaalas by disrupting supply chain using technology.'' Hash aims to build a team of 500+ professionals across levels, including feet on street sales force by the end of the current financial year. About Hash Hash, a new age D2C tobacco brand for Gen Z and Millennials was founded in the year 2021. The company aspires to be a market leader in the Indian tobacco space by promoting its young products through digital supply chain solutions targeting small shop owners and paanwalas. It is currently present in Delhi-NCR and will be expanding to other key cities in North India in the current fiscal year. It is committed to digitizing the shops and lives of an everyday paan walla, by building mobile-based apps for smarter supply chain and business growth. In just 3 months of operation, the company has built a network of 1,000 small shop owners and paanwalas.

For more information, visit https://letshash.in/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1594147/Hash_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1594148/Hash_Shwetank_Jain.jpg

