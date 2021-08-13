Left Menu

GMR Infra gets first tranche towards stake divestment in Kakinada SEZ

Diversified conglomerate GMR Infrastucture Ltd on Friday announced the receipt of total first tranche consideration towards sale of 51 per cent equity owned by its wholly-owned subsidiary GMR SEZ and Port Holdings Ltd (GSPHL) in Kakinada SEZ Ltd (KSEZ) to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 10:54 IST
GMR Infra gets first tranche towards stake divestment in Kakinada SEZ
The group has interests in airports, energy, transportation and urban infrastructure.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Diversified conglomerate GMR Infrastucture Ltd on Friday announced the receipt of total first tranche consideration towards sale of 51 per cent equity owned by its wholly-owned subsidiary GMR SEZ and Port Holdings Ltd (GSPHL) in Kakinada SEZ Ltd (KSEZ) to Aurobindo Realty and Infrastructure. As part of the stale transfer and in terms of regulatory requirements, the 74 per cent equity stake of Kakinada Gateway Port Ltd (KGPL) held by KSEZ is also being transferred to Aurobindo Realty.

GMR Infrastructure said total revised consideration for the sale of equity stake as well as the sub-debt in KSEZ is Rs 2,719 crore. Out of the total consideration, Rs 1,692 crore (first tranche consideration) is received and balance Rs 1,027 crore will be received in the next two to three years which is contingent upon certain agreed milestones.

The majority of divestment proceeds are primarily used to reduce indebtedness, the group said in a statement. KSEZ is engaged in the business of implementation of a port-based multi-product special economic zone project at Kakinada in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

KGPL has the concession granted by the state government of Andhra Pradesh to set up a greenfield commercial port in Kona village of East Godavari district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021