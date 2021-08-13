Left Menu

ADB and Samoa attend event to start upgrading international port

Financed by ADB and Samoa, the Enhancing Safety, Security, and Sustainability of Apia Port Project will transform the port into a more resilient and efficient international port.

ADB | Apia | Updated: 13-08-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 11:10 IST
ADB and Samoa attend event to start upgrading international port
The redevelopment of the port will include a customs facility with a new container x-ray scanner to enable more effective border management. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Samoa

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of Samoa participated in a groundbreaking ceremony today to officially start the upgrading of the country's international port.

Prime Minister of Samoa Fiame Naomi Mataafa gave the keynote address at the event that was also attended by Samoa's Minister of Works, Transport, and Infrastructure Olo Fiti Vaai, ADB's Samoa Pacific Country Office's Dahlia Loibl, and other senior government officials.

"Now is the time to develop resilient infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather events and climate change," said Mr Vaai. "We are delighted to partner with ADB in this transformational project."

Financed by ADB and Samoa, the Enhancing Safety, Security, and Sustainability of Apia Port Project will transform the port into a more resilient and efficient international port.

"Apia Port is Samoa's main maritime gateway, and this project will deliver a world-class port that is climate-proofed, safer, and more secure," said the Regional Director of ADB's Pacific Subregional Office in Fiji Masayuki Tachiiri. "We highly appreciate that the project made steady progress to achieve this important milestone despite challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic and border closures".

Samoa has historically suffered from disasters triggered by cyclones and earthquakes. The breakwater at the port is badly damaged. The project will rehabilitate and upgrade it to withstand a 100-year storm event and a 50-year sea-level rise.

The redevelopment of the port will include a customs facility with a new container x-ray scanner to enable more effective border management.

Gender-responsive green port initiatives will be piloted to promote clean and sustainable port operations and management. The project will also promote the greater participation of women employees in undertaking technical and management roles to operationalize the green port initiatives and multi-hazard disaster preparedness plans.

