Left Menu

Ixigo files Rs 1,600-cr IPO papers with Sebi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 11:30 IST
Ixigo files Rs 1,600-cr IPO papers with Sebi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Le Travenues Technology Ltd, which operates travel platform Ixigo, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 1,600 crore through an initial share sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 750 crore and an offer of sale of equity shares to the tune of Rs 850 crore by existing shareholders, according to red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As a part of the OFS, Saif Partners India IV will offload shares worth Rs 550 crore, Micromax Informatics will sell shares for Rs 200 crore and Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar will divest stakes worth Rs 50 crore each.

At present, SAIF Partners holds 23.97 percent in the company, Micromax 7.61 percent, Aloke Bajpai 9.18 percent, and Rajnish Kumar 8.79 percent stake in the firm.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to fund the company's organic and inorganic growth initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai, Ixigo is focused on empowering travelers to plan, book and manage their travels by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science-led innovations.

The Gurugram-headquartered company has a user base of over 250 million.

In July, Ixigo has raised USD 53 million, through a combination of primary and secondary issuance of shares, from investors, led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

It has weathered the coronavirus pandemic well and managed to grow despite most travel companies being at under half of FY20 revenues in FY21.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Nomura Financial Advisory, and Securities are the lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021