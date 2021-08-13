Ileana D'cruz honored to celebrate India Independence Day tour by CelebBazaar in USA

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bollywood actor, Ileana D'Cruz was given the honors to be the Grand Marshal of the India Independence Day parade and flag hoisting at Hicksville, New York on Saturday. The Barfi actor, who is currently in the United States participated in the '10th India Day Parade' on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day.

The actor hoisted the flag in presence of the Honorable. Randhir Jaiswal, Consulate General of India, NY, and other elected city officials of America. The Independence US tour for Ileana was organized by a leading event management firm of India CelebBazaar led by IT professional turned celebrity manager Abhishek Singh. Apart from Ileana and Randhir Jaiswal, Counsel General of India, several heads of the American states and thousands of Indians attended the event that was followed by a fest that included several performances and a children's carnival. As a part of the Tour Ileana will also be attending India Independence Day events in other cities of the US.

Post the parade, Ileana D'Cruz, a Bollywood actress said, "The sense of community and unity centers around the pride of our flag and the celebration of India's independence is something I always look forward to. It's truly an honor for me to be part of such a prestigious event of IDP Parade in the US and represent India. Special thanks to the IDP USA and the President of IDP Deepak Bansal and its founding members Dr Bobby K Kalutee and Kamlesh Mehta for keeping the spirit of India alive even in America." On making this auspicious occasion a success, Abhishek Singh, Founder CelebBazaar said, "It has been a tough couple of years for all of us. This Independence Day, We would want freedom from Covid. I would like to thank all our frontline workers for their spirit and their dedication that is driving our nation. They are the ones who will again lead us to Independence from this pandemic."

Ileana D'Cruz has created a niche for herself ever she debuted in Bollywood with 'Barfi!' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Today, the actress is among the most popular faces from B-Town who commands a huge fan following online as well as offline. Ileana is often seen sharing pictures and videos of herself and most of them go viral within no time. Meanwhile, on the film front, she was last seen in 'The Big Bull' where she shared screen space with Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

