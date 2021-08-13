Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:03 IST
L&T arm bags oxidation reactor order from Technip Energies
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has bagged an oxidation reactor order from Technip Energies-India.

The order for the technologically critical titanium-clad reactor is for a public sector petrochemical project for the purified terephthalic acid plant, L&T said without elaborating further.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

''The heavy engineering arm of L&T has won an order for oxidation reactor from Technip Energies-India against stiff global competition,'' it said.

This order marks the opening of multiple avenues for L&T Heavy Engineering for critical titanium-clad reactors in both domestic and global markets, the company said.

The scope of supply involves the design, material procurement, fabrication, inspection, and testing of reactor meeting the licensors stringent quality requirements.

L&T Heavy Engineering has developed the technology for titanium-clad equipment fabrication in-house, conforming to global standards of quality.

India-based Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is a multinational company engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

L&T Heavy Engineering is among the top 3 global heavy equipment fabricators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

