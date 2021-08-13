Left Menu

Scrappage policy will help phase out unfit, polluting vehicles: PM Modi

Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner, Modi said.Vehicles will not just be scrapped by their age, but also if they are found to be unfit in automated testing, he said.This policy will deeply benefit our middle class, he said.

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:14 IST
Scrappage policy will help phase out unfit, polluting vehicles: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the national vehicle scrappage policy, adding it will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles.

The vehicle scrappage policy will bring in investments of around Rs 10,000 crore, he said.

Modi made the remarks in a video address to the Investor Summit in Gujarat. The summit is aimed at getting investment relating to setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure. "Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner," Modi said.

Vehicles will not just be scrapped by their age, but also if they are found to be unfit in automated testing, he said.

''This policy will deeply benefit our middle class,'' he said. A certificate will be issued on the scrappage of old cars. It will ensure that these people get discount on buying new cars and benefit on taxes, he added.

"We are promoting a circular economy. The aim is to develop a sustainable and environment-friendly economy," Modi said.

Modernity in mobility not only reduces the burden of travel and transportation, but also proves helpful for economic development, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021