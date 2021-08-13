Left Menu

2 people killed as car crashes into truck in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 13-08-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 12:45 IST
2 people killed as car crashes into truck in UP's Sultanpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed when a car rammed into a stationary truck parked on a road in Akaripur village in Dhammaur area here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night at 9 pm when a car going towards Sultanpur from Amethi crashed into the truck, they said.

Jeet Chandra Verma (25) and Savita (28) were killed in the incident on the spot, Dhammaur police station SHO Sitaram Yadav said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for a post-mortem. A probe is on in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021