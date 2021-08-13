2 people killed as car crashes into truck in UP's Sultanpur

Two people were killed when a car rammed into a stationary truck parked on a road in Akaripur village in Dhammaur area here, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night at 9 pm when a car going towards Sultanpur from Amethi crashed into the truck, they said.

Jeet Chandra Verma (25) and Savita (28) were killed in the incident on the spot, Dhammaur police station SHO Sitaram Yadav said.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for a post-mortem. A probe is on in the matter.

