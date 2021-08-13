Left Menu

FTSE 100 set for fourth straight weekly gain as miners, retailers rise

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, led by heavyweight miners and retailers, although investors fret that an overheating economy could lead the central bank to pull back asset purchases earlier than expected. Industrial and precious metal miners, and retail stocks led the gains. The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.2% to hit a record high with British engineering company Babcock leading the gains.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-08-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 13:00 IST
FTSE 100 set for fourth straight weekly gain as miners, retailers rise
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, led by heavyweight miners and retailers, although investors fret that an overheating economy could lead the central bank to pull back asset purchases earlier than expected. The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.3%, heading for a fourth straight weekly gain - its longest winning streak since November last year. Industrial and precious metal miners, and retail stocks led the gains.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index advanced 0.2% to hit a record high with British engineering company Babcock leading the gains. Babcock jumped 6.8% to the top of the mid-cap index after it agreed to sell its consultancy unit Frazer-Nash for 293 million pounds ($404.5 million) in cash.

Miner BHP Group gained nearly 1% as expectations grew that it would deliver a verdict on the future of its petroleum business at its results next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021