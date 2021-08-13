Left Menu

Kuvera Receives ISO 27001:2013 Certification

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Indias fastest growing online investment platform Kuvera.in today announced that it has received the International Organization for Standardization ISO 270012013 certification for its Information Security Management System ISMS following a comprehensive third-party audit.

India's fastest growing online investment platform Kuvera.in today announced that it has received the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) following a comprehensive third-party audit. This development is a validation of the company's robust, well-defined data and security protocols that protect sensitive and proprietary data, including customer details and financial information. Commenting on the achievement, Gaurav Rastogi, Founder & CEO, Kuvera.in said, "As a digital-first company, ensuring data integrity and confidentiality was always the top priority for us. The certification reflects our commitment to ensure the highest levels of data security and meet rigorous external industry standards that ensure Kuverians have a safe experience when using Kuvera."

Kuvera's ISMS defines a set of policies and processes that ensure confidentiality, integrity, and availability for all data. To ensure compliance with rigorous international standards in data security and integrity, the company has implemented robust security protocols across areas such as risk analysis and mitigation, data asset classification and handling, communications security, access control, physical security, systems development, business continuity, incident management, and compliance. ISO 27001 is a globally recognized information security standard developed and maintained by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). ISO is an independent, non-governmental organization that develops 'market-relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. ISO standards help companies like Kuvera implement information security best practices and utilize the know-how of experts from around the world. About Kuvera.in Kuvera is an online personal financial services provider that pioneered goal-based, direct plan mutual fund investing for Indians. It uses technology to help users make smart decisions and navigate the nuances of personal finance. Trusted by more than 1 million+ Investors with over Rs. 26,000 Crores in assets; it enables investments, loans, and remittances. Kuvera's vision is to be the personal finance platform that individuals trust and love to use. www.Kuvera.in.

