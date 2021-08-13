Left Menu

Hong Kong shares fall as tech stocks weigh; post weekly gain

** "Rising regulatory and geopolitical risks are weighing on medium-term growth prospects, especially in segments targeted by national reform or security effort," Union Bancaire Privée wrote in a note. ** China Mobile Ltd rose 3.1%, the biggest daily percentage gain since early March.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:15 IST
Hong Kong shares fell on Friday, as tech stocks weighed on the city's benchmark index. ** The Hang Seng index fell 0.5%, to 26,391.62, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9%, to 9,377.79 points. For the week, the HSI rose 0.8%, the HSCE was up 1.1%.

** Chinese internet giant Alibaba fell 2.5% after BlackRock Inc revealed on Wednesday it had sold nearly 90% of its holdings of Alibaba in the second quarter. ** Hang Seng Tech Index closed lower 1.9%.

** Peers Tencent declined 2.9%, Meituan was down 1.4%. ** "Rising regulatory and geopolitical risks are weighing on medium-term growth prospects, especially in segments targeted by national reform or security effort," Union Bancaire Privée wrote in a note.

** China Mobile Ltd rose 3.1%, the biggest daily percentage gain since early March. ** The Beijing-based mobile services provider on Thursday posted a 6% rise in H1 net profit and 13.8% growth in operating revenue.

** China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd finished up 1.6%, China Telecom Corp Ltd gained 1.3% ** SMIC slumped 3.9% after the Shanghai Stock Exchange said on Thursday it would remove the company from an index of eligible Shanghai stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

** The stock has fallen 12.8% this week, on track for the biggest weekly percentage decline since mid-September, 2020.

