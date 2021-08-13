Euro zone trade surplus surges in June from May - Eurostat

Left Menu

The euro zone posted a large surge in its trade surplus with the rest of the world in June from May, data released on Friday by the European Union statistics office showed, as exports grew faster than imports on the month. Compared to last year, euro zone's imports grew faster than exports. ($1 = 0.8517 euros)

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-08-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:30 IST
The euro zone posted a large surge in its trade surplus with the rest of the world in June from May, data released on Friday by the European Union statistics office showed, as exports grew faster than imports on the month. Eurostat said that the 19-country bloc recorded in June a surplus of 18.1 billion euros ($21.2 billion), up from a positive trade balance of 7.5 billion euros in May.

The bloc exported goods worth 209.9 billion euros in June, for a nearly 22% rise from May. Its bill for imports was 191.8 billion euros, nearly 17% more than in May. The surplus slightly dropped from June 2020 when it was 20 billion euros. Compared to last year, euro zone's imports grew faster than exports.

($1 = 0.8517 euros)

