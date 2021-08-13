Nayara Energy raises Rs 2,285 cr in debt

Nayara Energy, which owns and operates the Vadinar oil refinery in Gujarat, on Friday said it has raised Rs 2,285 crore in debt through a debenture issue that got oversubscribed.

The company's maiden non-convertible debenture (NCDs) issue was oversubscribed by 128.5 percent, Nayara said in a statement.

Advertisement

Announcing the raising of debt through the placement of NCDs in the domestic market, it said the issue got oversubscribed by 128.5 percent over the base size of Rs 1,000 crore.

''Proceeds of the issue will be utilized for refinancing of existing debt, routine Capex and general corporate purpose,'' it said.

The secured NCDs are rated 'AA' with a stable outlook by CARE Ratings and were offered with a coupon rate of 8.75 percent with a three-year bullet maturity.

The company had recently repaid its 2018 NCDs of Rs 2,400 crore.

''Nayara Energy continues its journey to diversify the fundraising options and optimize the overall cost of funds by exploring and tapping various financing opportunities across instruments, tenure, and geographies,'' the statement said.

Anup Vikal, Chief Financial Officer, Nayara Energy said the oversubscription reiterates the confidence investors have in the company's strong parentage, experienced management team, and significant improvement in asset and liability profile.

''We remain committed to accelerating our growth plans in India to become one of the largest integrated energy and petrochemicals complexes in the country,'' he said. ''We are focused on maintaining a sustainable level of leverage and strengthening the balance sheet. This NCD issue will provide flexibility in the capital structure and further optimize the interest cost.'' Nayara Energy owns and operates India's second-largest single-site refinery at Vadinar in Gujarat, with a current capacity of 20 million tonnes a year. It is the biggest private fuel retailer, operating a network of over 6,200 petrol pumps across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)