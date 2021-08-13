Left Menu

Edelweiss Broking examines role of authorised persons in Zee insider trading case

Sebi observed that a group of connected or related entities have taken long position in the scrip of ZEEL in the cash and derivatives segments.Following the announcement of first quarter results of FY 2020, the entities have squared off the long positions and generated huge profits, the order noted.When contacted Edelweiss Broking representative said that, Edelweiss Broking is examining the role of authorised persons involved in the alleged insider trading in the shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.Amit Jajoo is the AP of Edelweiss Broking Ltd and is based out of Mumbai.

13-08-2021
Edelweiss Broking on Friday said it is examining the role of authorised persons involved in the alleged insider trading in the shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

''The issues involved are being examined and appropriate action will be taken against the concerned authorised persons (APs) for their misconduct,'' Edelweiss Broking said in a statement.

Sebi, through an interim order on Thursday, barred 15 entities, including authorised persons of Edelweiss Broking, from the capital markets for indulging in insider trading in the shares of Zee.

Also, the capital markets regulator impounded ill-gotten gains to the tune of Rs 23.84 crore from certain entities. Sebi observed that a group of connected or related entities have taken long position in the scrip of ZEEL in the cash and derivatives segments.

Following the announcement of first quarter results of FY 2020, the entities have squared off the long positions and generated huge profits, the order noted.

When contacted Edelweiss Broking representative said that, ''Edelweiss Broking is examining the role of authorised persons involved in the alleged insider trading in the shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd''.

''Amit Jajoo is the AP of Edelweiss Broking Ltd and is based out of Mumbai. Manish Jajoo is an employee of Ritesh Kumar Jajoo, who is an Authorised Person of Edelweiss Broking Ltd. Both have no affiliation with Edelweiss Securities,'' the representative added.

According to Sebi order, Amit and Manish took substantial long positions in the scrip of ZEEL using the trading accounts of family members.

''As a responsible market participant, we promote, endorse or subscribe to compliant behaviours and are not part of any of the alleged activities carried out by Manish Jajoo or Amit Jajoo mentioned in the interim order,'' Edelweiss Broking said.

It, further, said that these activities have been carried out by them in their individual capacity without the permission or knowledge of Edelweiss Broking.

