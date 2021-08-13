Pirates attack vessel off Somalia, ship and crew safe -UKMTO
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 14:44 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Pirates have attacked a vessel off Somalia, but both ship and crew are safe, the UK Maritime Trade Organisation reported on its website on Friday.
The incident happened about 100 nautical miles (185 km) northeast of Mogadishu, it said, without giving further details.
