Heritage Foods Expands Value-Added Product Portfolio

- Introduces Shrikhand, Amrakhand and Malai Paneer HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Foods Ltd., one of the leading private dairy players in India, today announced more additions to its already rich value added products portfolio. The company has introduced Shrikhand and Amrakhand variants in Hyderabad and Mumbai regions, and Malai Paneer in Mumbai.

Heritage Kesar Shrikhand is a semi-soft, sweetish-sour, thick, creamy, and delicious Indian dessert loved by all age groups. It is prepared traditionally with high quality and pure kesar. It has zero preservatives, no artificial flavour or any synthetic food colours. The Company has also launched Heritage Amrakhand which is prepared with high quality mango pulp.

The Company has also launched Heritage Malai Paneer Fresh. It is a rich source of protein, vitamin A and calcium making it an ideal food to nourish body and muscle building for the vegetarian population.

Commenting on the introduction of Heritage Shrikhand Kesar, Amrakhand and Malai Paneer Fresh, Mrs. N Brahmani, Executive Director, Heritage Foods Limited, said, ''Aligning with the Company's strategy of expanding value-added products portfolio, Heritage Foods launched Shrikhand Kesar, Amrakhand and Malai Paneer Fresh. Shrikhand and Amrakhand are common desserts consumed across age groups in India during the festive season or as a part of meal dessert delicacy. Heritage Shrikhand Kesar and Amrakhand are made in a traditional method with natural ingredients and zero preservatives or artificial food colours. Both products are now available in Mumbai and Hyderabad through the Company's omnichannel distribution network in 100 gram, 250 gram and 500 gram packs. The Shrikhand and Amrakhand market in India is likely to grow at CAGR of 15%.'' ''We are delighted to launch Heritage Malai Paneer Fresh in the Mumbai market. Paneer is amongst the most versatile food ingredients loved and consumed across all age groups in paneer tikkas, paneer curry/gravies, bhajiyas, fries, biryani, pizza, etc. Heritage Malai Paneer Fresh satiates the Indian population's tastebuds with its smooth texture and appropriate chewiness along with nourishing the vitamin A, protein and calcium requirements for body and muscle building. Heritage Foods has a strong Value-Added Products portfolio and has interesting new product pipeline for the coming quarters. Heritage Foods aims to transform itself into a Health & Nutrition Company engaged into diversified Milk and Milk products categories,'' added Mrs. N Brahmani, Executive Director, Heritage Foods Limited About Heritage Foods Limited: Heritage Foods Limited (NSE: HERITGFOOD) (BSE: 519552), founded in the year 1992, is one of the India's leading value-added and branded dairy products companies. It has a presence in the cattle feed business through its subsidiary, Heritage Nutrivet Limited (HNL).

Heritage Foods' Milk and Milk products such as curd, ghee, paneer, flavoured milk, immunity milk, milk shake, butter, cheese, cream among others, are consumed by more than 1.5 million households in 11 states across India. Heritage Foods enjoys a strong brand affinity with its consumers and is specially known for its product authenticity, quality, and freshness. It also enjoys long-term relationships with over 0.3 million farmers and has a wide distribution network across the country, comprising 6,202 distributors and agents. The Company is ESG responsible and has a total renewable energy generation capacity of 10.39 MW from both Solar and Wind for captive consumption within its dairy factories.

For more information about Heritage Foods, visit www.heritagefoods.in.

