EnKing International submits 10 projects with Global Carbon Council

Green consultancy company EnKing International said on Friday it has submitted 10 of the 15 renewable energy projects with Global Carbon Council (GCC) for providing complete end-to-end consultancy to reduce carbon footprints.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:20 IST
Many global organisations are taking steps towards reducing their carbon emissions. Image Credit: ANI
One of the recent carbon credit standards in the world, GCC primarily facilitates climate change mitigation projects from the ground up by recognising their carbon reducing potential and enabling the investors to secure carbon finance. Emission reduction projects across the globe which started their operations since January 1, 2016 are eligible to be a part of GCC programme.

"Our team has been efficient in handling the projects that around 66 per cent of the projects submitted to GCC so far are from EnKing International," said Manish Dabkara, CMD and Chief Executive Officer. "We see this as a huge opportunity as well as an achievement to be one of the first companies in the world to handle projects under the GCC mechanism. We are looking forward to further enhancing our capabilities in this as the market rolls out," he added.

A majority of projects submitted to GCC are located in India, Oman, Jamaica and Turkey. As per GCC, the projects from India, Turkey and Jamaica when approved are collectively capable of reducing 28 million tonnes of carbon dioxide in 10 years. The consultancy major said carbon markets across the world are gaining traction with growing awareness around environmental and sustainability issues. Several international organisations are taking steps towards reducing their carbon emissions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

