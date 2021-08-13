Wockhardt partners with RDIF to produce, supply Sputnik vaccine

Drugmaker Wockhardt on Friday said it has inked a pact with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccines -- Sputnik V and Sputnik Light. The agreement has been inked under the aegis of Enso Healthcare (part of Enso Group), RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik V vaccines in India.

''We are delighted to partner with RDIF to make a substantial contribution towards providing a global supply of the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines which is one of the most efficacious approved vaccines commercially available,'' Wockhardt Group Founder Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said in a statement.

The arrangement upholds the company's ongoing commitment to fighting against such a pandemic of global human importance, he added.

"It is our privilege to partner with RDIF and Wockhardt to facilitate large scale manufacturing of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines,'' Enso Healthcare Chairman Vinay Maloo noted.

In a regulatory filing, Wockhardt noted that subject to requisite approvals and other conditions, the company would manufacture and supply up to 620 million doses of the Sputnik V and the Sputnik Light vaccines to Enso.

The term of the agreement is up to June 2023, it added.

To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 69 countries globally with a total population of over 3.7 billion people. The data obtained by regulators of several countries during the vaccination of the population, including Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, San Marino, UAE, and others, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus.

In particular, Sputnik V demonstrates 83.1 percent efficacy against the Delta variant of coronavirus - higher than many other vaccines. The vaccine is based on a well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

Sputnik Light is the first component of Sputnik V and is based on human adenovirus serotype 26.

Wockhardt shares were trading 4.92 percent up at Rs 513.35 apiece on BSE.

