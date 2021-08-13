Mawana Sugars's Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 2.03 cr

Mawana Sugars Ltd on Friday said its consolidated net loss narrowed down to Rs 2.03 crore for the first quarter of 2021-22 fiscal on poor revenues.

Net loss stood at Rs 4.19 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

Net income declined to Rs 361.2 crore in the first quarter April-June of 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 401.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading down by 4.97 per cent at Rs 84.10 apiece on the BSE.

