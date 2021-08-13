Left Menu

Mawana Sugars's Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 2.03 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:30 IST
Mawana Sugars Ltd on Friday said its consolidated net loss narrowed down to Rs 2.03 crore for the first quarter of 2021-22 fiscal on poor revenues.

Net loss stood at Rs 4.19 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

Net income declined to Rs 361.2 crore in the first quarter April-June of 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 401.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company were trading down by 4.97 per cent at Rs 84.10 apiece on the BSE.

