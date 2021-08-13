Left Menu

Flipkart expands grocery shops to TN, Kerala

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Flipkart, a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Friday announced the expansion of grocery services to Tamil Nadu and Kerala to provide customers access to daily essentials and ensure doorstep delivery.

According to a statement of the company, consumers in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, and Erode in Tamil Nadu and Ernakulam in Kerala would get access to high-quality grocery essentials.

A grocery center in Coimbatore has created over 1,100 jobs and assisted local sellers to reach wider markets in addition to enhanced market links for local farmers.

Through a regional expansion-focused marketplace model, the new center would serve more than 150 pin codes in the region.

Vice-president (grocery) of Flipkart Smrithi Ravichandran said, ''Over the last one year, consumers across the country have warmed up to e-grocery, and Flipkart has sharpened its focus on scaling up this category with sellers, brands, and farmers. Grocery is a regionally indexed category, and our focus has been to build local sourcing capabilities to serve local consumer needs with the finest regional selection in addition to bringing the best quality national brands to the consumers' doorstep''.

Principal Secretary, Tamil Nadu Industries Department, N Muruganandam said the government is committed to promoting investments in logistics and warehousing. ''The grocery fulfillment center will enable local merchants to use this infrastructure and widen their market access,'' he said.

Managing director of Tamil Nadu Guidance Pooja Kulkarni said, ''The grocery fulfillment center will aid the economic growth of the local ecosystem. Tamil Nadu is the most urbanized State will give greater impetus to e-commerce business of Flipkart.''

