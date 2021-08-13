Left Menu

Domestic exporters should focus on quality of agricultural products: Vijay Raghavan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:44 IST
Domestic exporters should focus on quality of agricultural products: Vijay Raghavan
  • Country:
  • India

Principal Scientific Adviser to the government Vijay Raghavan has suggested domestic exporters to focus on quality of agricultural products as this was still the biggest challenge for the exporters of the sector in the country.

Quality, regulation and market analysis are of vital importance in exports of agriculture, horticulture and fisheries, he said at FIEO's (Federation on Indian Export Organisations) two-day virtual orientation workshop on R&D exports, concluded on August 12.

''The Principal Scientific Adviser stressed on the need to focus on quality of agricultural products, as this was still the biggest challenge agricultural exporters face in our country,'' FIEO said in a statement quoting Raghavan.

The adviser also said the global trade in R&D (research and development) services reached USD 339 billion in 2020. Out of this, exports stood at USD 167 billion, and India has got enormous capability in the sector.

''There is a need to look into agriculture in classical way along with the added focus on becoming 'IT Agri Nation' by analysing the data of climate change, plant growth, exports, etc,'' he added.

FIEO President A Sakthivel said investment in R&D is important for the economic growth of the country.

''Promotion and impact of growth in the R&D services sector lead to growth in employment, innovation, quality enhancement, productivity and exports.

''India needs to scale up investment in R&D, which currently is 0.7 per cent of our GDP, which is much below the expenditure made towards R&D by many countries like the US (2.8 per cent of GDP), China (2.1 per cent), and Israel (4.3 per cent),'' Sakthivel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021