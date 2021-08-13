Left Menu

APEDA partners with HPMC to export five varieties of apples to Bahrain

The apples are sourced from the farmers of Himachal Pradesh and exported by APEDA registered DM Enterprises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 15:55 IST
The apple promotion programme is also being organized to familiarising consumers in Bahrain about varieties of apples in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In continuance with its thrust on promoting agricultural and processed food products exports to newer destinations, APEDA collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation Ltd (HPMC) today exported first consignment consisting of five unique varieties of apples – Royal Delicious, Dark Baron Gala, Scarlet Spur, Red Velox & Golden Delicious to Bahrain.

The apples are sourced from the farmers of Himachal Pradesh and exported by APEDA registered DM Enterprises. The apples will be showcased at the apple promotion programme organized by leading retailer – Al Jajira group commencing from 15th August 2021 which also commences the 75th year of India's independence celebration on the theme – Bharat Ki Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The apple promotion programme is also being organized to familiarising consumers in Bahrain about varieties of apples in India.

This comes at a time when India has been expanding its footprint of mango exports to the newer countries, notwithstanding logistical challenges posed by the COVID19 pandemic.

In July 2021, in a major initiative for boosting mango export potential from the eastern region especially to middle east countries, a consignment of Geographical Identification (GI) certified Fazil mango variety sourced from Malda district of West Bengal was exported to Bahrain. The consignment of Fazil mango was exported by APEDA registered DM enterprises, Kolkata and imported by Al Jazira Group, Bahrain.

APEDA has been initiating measures to boost fruits and vegetable exports from non-traditional regions and states. It has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports.

Prior to the mango shipment to Bahrain, APEDA organized a mango promotion programme at Doha, Qatar where nine varieties of mangoes including GI certified from West Bengal & Uttar Pradesh were displayed at the stores of importer Family Food Centre.

(With Inputs from PIB)

