Left Menu

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 49.72cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:12 IST
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 49.72cr
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, India's largest sugar manufacturer, on Friday said its consolidated net loss narrowed down to Rs 49.72 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22 financial year.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 52.88 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to a BSE filing.

Net income rose to Rs 1,357.54 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22 fiscal from Rs 1,337.40 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 1,407.26 crore as against Rs 1,390.28 crore in the said period.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and in earlier years, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar said it had incurred losses resulting in the reduction of net worth to that extent.

The losses were mainly attributable to high raw material i.e. sugarcane prices and other inputs cost and relatively lower realisation of sugar due to higher production, it said.

''The group has outstanding cane dues payable to cane farmers,'' the company said adding that it is continuously striving for improvement in the operational efficiency in other parameters.

The debt restructuring as per RBI's S4A Scheme has resulted in improved liquidity, it added.

The company further said that the government has taken various measures to improve the financial health of the sugar industry in the recent past and all these measures are expected to turn around the operations of the sugar industry on a sustainable basis.

Bajaj Hindusthan has 14 sugar mills with a cane crushing capacity of 1.36 lakh tonnes per day and an alcohol distillation capacity of 800 kilolitres per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021