Left Menu

Sensex gains 593 points to close above 55,400 mark

Riding on positive domestic and global cues, equity benchmark indices touched new highs on Friday with retails investors chasing IT and Reliance scrips.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:19 IST
Sensex gains 593 points to close above 55,400 mark
Tata Consumer Products closed 4 pc higher on Friday at Rs 805.25 per share. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Riding on positive domestic and global cues, equity benchmark indices touched new highs on Friday with retails investors chasing IT and Reliance scrips. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 593 points or 1.08 per cent at 55,437 while the Nifty 50 moved higher by 165 points or 1.01 per cent to 16,529.

Sectoral indices were mixed with Nifty IT up by 1.3 per cent, FMCG by 0.8 per cent and financial service by 0.6 per cent. Among stocks, Tata Consultancy Services gained by 3.1 per cent to Rs 3,360.75 per share. HCL Technologies was up by 2.5 per cent, Wipro by 1.7 per cent and Infosys by 1.4 per cent.

The other prominent gainers were Tata Consumer Products, which advanced by 4 per cent, Tata Steel by 2.2 per cent, Larsen & Toubro by 2.5 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 2 per cent and Reliance Industries by 1.5 per cent. However, Eicher Motors dipped by 2.7 per cent despite reporting a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 237 crore for the quarter ended June on higher sales.

Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Dr Reddy's, Britannia, IndusInd bank and Bajaj Finance too lost on profit booking. Meanwhile, most Asian equity markets continued to ignore record highs hit elsewhere in the world and fell.

South Korea's Kospi slipped by 1.16 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index by 0.48 per cent. Japan's Nikkei too was down by 0.14 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021