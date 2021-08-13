KRBL Ltd Q1 profit up 12 pc at Rs 141 cr

KRBL Ltd, which sells rice under India Gate brand, on Friday reported 12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 140.76 crore for June quarter 2021-22 on strong income.

Net profit stood at Rs 125.74 crore in the same quarter of previous year, according to a BSE filing. Net income rose to Rs 1,030.88 crore from Rs 773.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 844.81 crore as against Rs 606.93 crore.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 262.90 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

