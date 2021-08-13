Left Menu

KRBL Ltd Q1 profit up 12 pc at Rs 141 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:39 IST
KRBL Ltd, which sells rice under India Gate brand, on Friday reported 12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 140.76 crore for June quarter 2021-22 on strong income.

Net profit stood at Rs 125.74 crore in the same quarter of previous year, according to a BSE filing. Net income rose to Rs 1,030.88 crore from Rs 773.26 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained higher at Rs 844.81 crore as against Rs 606.93 crore.

Shares of the company settled at Rs 262.90 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

