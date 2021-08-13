Left Menu

Noida Metro to run on Saturdays too as UP govt lifts curfew

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation NMRC has decided to resume services of its Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida on Saturdays, officials said on Friday.The decision has been taken in view of the Uttar Pradesh government lifting the curfew on Saturdays, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.Earlier, the government had imposed curfews due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturdays and Sunday, with the metro rail service between Noida and Greater Noida also remaining suspended for the weekend.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:39 IST
Noida Metro to run on Saturdays too as UP govt lifts curfew
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has decided to resume services of its Aqua-Line between Noida and Greater Noida on Saturdays, officials said on Friday.

The decision has been taken in view of the Uttar Pradesh government lifting the curfew on Saturdays, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

Earlier, the government had imposed curfews due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturdays and Sundays, with the metro rail service between Noida and Greater Noida also remaining suspended for the weekend. ''The weekend curfew has been lifted by the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturdays. Accordingly, the NMRC has decided to resume the metro rail service on Saturdays,'' Maheshwari said.

''This change will be effective from August 14 onwards. The train operation will not be there on Sundays because the state government has not lifted the curfew on Sunday,'' she added. The trains run at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday, the NMRC said.

Metro train services on Saturdays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day, it said.

Also, from August 14, the NMRC said it will operate its metro train services from 6 am till 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021