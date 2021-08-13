Noida Metro to run on Saturdays too as UP govt lifts curfew
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation NMRC has decided to resume services of its Aqua Line between Noida and Greater Noida on Saturdays, officials said on Friday.The decision has been taken in view of the Uttar Pradesh government lifting the curfew on Saturdays, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.Earlier, the government had imposed curfews due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturdays and Sunday, with the metro rail service between Noida and Greater Noida also remaining suspended for the weekend.
The decision has been taken in view of the Uttar Pradesh government lifting the curfew on Saturdays, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.
Earlier, the government had imposed curfews due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturdays and Sundays, with the metro rail service between Noida and Greater Noida also remaining suspended for the weekend.
Earlier, the government had imposed curfews due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturdays and Sundays, with the metro rail service between Noida and Greater Noida also remaining suspended for the weekend. ''The weekend curfew has been lifted by the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturdays. Accordingly, the NMRC has decided to resume the metro rail service on Saturdays,'' Maheshwari said.
''This change will be effective from August 14 onwards. The train operation will not be there on Sundays because the state government has not lifted the curfew on Sunday,'' she added. The trains run at an interval of 10 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and 15 minutes during non-peak hours from Monday to Friday, the NMRC said.
Metro train services on Saturdays will be available at an interval of 15 minutes throughout the day, it said.
Also, from August 14, the NMRC said it will operate its metro train services from 6 am till 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.
