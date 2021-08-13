Left Menu

Tata Motors ties up with Gujarat govt to support setting up of vehicle scrapping centre in Ahmedabad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 16:45 IST
Tata Motors ties up with Gujarat govt to support setting up of vehicle scrapping centre in Ahmedabad
  • Country:
  • India

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Friday said it has joined hands with Gujarat government to support setting up of a vehicle scrapping facility in Ahmedabad.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government through the ports and transport department, Tata Motors said in a statement.

The scrappage centre, which will be for both passenger and commercial vehicles, will have a capacity of recycling up to 36,000 vehicles a year. Tata Motors will set up the scrapping centre in association with a partner, it added.

According to the statement, the state's ports and transport department will support in facilitating the necessary approvals as per the rules and regulations of the Gujarat government and the draft vehicle scrappage policy released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for setting up of the registered vehicle scrapping facility.

Tata Motors Executive Director and President (Commercial Vehicle Business Unit) Girish Wagh said, ''It is indeed a historic step for Tata Motors, as the company announces its participation in the vehicle scrapping space.'' He said appropriate scrapping of end-of-life vehicles will have sustained benefits for the ecosystem stakeholders and the environment alike.

''The scrappage policy by the MoRTH is a welcome move and a step in the right direction to promote safer and cleaner vehicles in India, and it is a crucial step in building a circular economy,'' Wagh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021