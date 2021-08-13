Left Menu

Adi Godrej to step down, Nadir takes over as CMD

Veteran industrialist Adi Godrej will step down as Chairman from the board of directors at diversified conglomerate Godrej Industries.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:17 IST
Adi Godrej to step down, Nadir takes over as CMD
The 79-year-old billionaire industrialist has served at the helm of several trade and industrial bodies. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran industrialist Adi Godrej will step down as Chairman from the board of directors at diversified conglomerate Godrej Industries. He will continue to serve as Chairman of the Godrej Group and Chairman Emeritus of Godrej Industries, the company said on Friday.

Nadir Godrej, who is currently Managing Director of Godrej Industries, will take over as the new Chairman and Managing Director. "It has been a privilege to serve Godrej Industries for over four decades, during which we have delivered strong results and transformed our company," said Adi Godrej.

"I am very confident that our best years are ahead of us, and I look forward to Nadir and our team achieving our exciting aspirations." Nadir Godrej said: "On behalf of our team at Godrej Industries and our board, I want to thank our Chairman for his vision, values and exceptional leadership that has guided and shaped our company."

The leadership team is committed to building forward on these foundations, continuing to serve people and communities, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders, he added. Adi Godrej has served at the helm of several trade and industrial bodies. He has also been President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Godrej Industries is one of the Godrej Group's holding companies with interests in consumer goods, real estate, agriculture and gourmet retail through subsidiary and associate companies across 18 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021