Hafele's Extensive SLIDO Wall Range - The Palace 110

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Products by Hafele help break barriers and facilitate the imagination of designers. This applies especially to the development of flexible, bespoke and space-saving solutions be it for hotels, congress and convention centres, schools, restaurants, shopping centres or commercial buildings. The Palace 110, from Hafele’s extensive SLIDO Wall range, is one such example. Efficiency and safety, as well as aesthetics and stability - that is what the Palace 110 stands for. This system makes it easier to organise your space with panels reaching a height of more than fifteen meters, thus opening up an array of design possibilities.

Due to its robust execution, Palace 110 satisfies the toughest requirements and proves that quality and design can perfectly culminate to deliver international standard designs. Its integration in projects such as Becton & Dickenson, Walmart, Oracle, CTS Ozone, Medtronic, Microsoft ODC, Emerson and Silicon Labs across India, bears testament of its high quality and design flexibility.

Advertisement

With Palace 110, you can achieve countless possibilities with regards to shape, material and colour. In consultation with Hafele, you can determine the parking positions and the lay-out of the track, tailored to your personal requirements. A high degree of sound insulation and fire resistance of up to sixty minutes can also be realised with this system! Hafele offers optimal support, not only during the design and construction process, but even after.

For more details visit @Häfele About Hafele India Häfele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Häfele Global network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Mr. Jürgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Appliances, Lights, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries.

The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its sales operations to other countries in South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Häfele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 3000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively. Image: Hafele’s Extensive SLIDO Wall Range PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)