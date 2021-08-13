Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks head for record run as summer rally rolls on

Pandemic-era stimulus has been behind much of the surge in stock prices the past year, but a stronger than expected economic rebound across the world and massive corporate earnings have given the rally new legs in recent weeks. By 1130 GMT on Friday, the MSCI world equity index , which tracks shares in 50 countries, was just below an all-time record high.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:25 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks head for record run as summer rally rolls on
Representative Image Image Credit:

European stocks hit new highs on Friday and were on course for a record-breaking run, capping another strong week as investors seize on a dip in U.S. inflation and more forecast-beating corporate earnings.

It was a different story in Asia, where worries about a regulatory crackdown in China and a surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant has sapped confidence. U.S. inflation numbers this week suggested rising price growth may be peaking, which would ease pressure on the Federal Reserve to begin tapering its asset purchases.

"We see the (inflation) data as consistent with the Federal Reserve's view that price pressures will start to fade and do not justify an early withdrawal of monetary stimulus. The market appears to share this view," said Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, pointing to record closes for the S&P 500 and falling U.S. Treasury yields. The pandemic-era stimulus has been behind much of the surge in stock prices the past year, but a stronger than expected economic rebound across the world and massive corporate earnings have given the rally new legs in recent weeks.

By 1130 GMT on Friday, the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was just below a record high. The broader Euro STOXX 600 was 0.15% higher - on Thursday it equaled its longest-ever longest winning streak. Friday would see the index extending gains for a record tenth consecutive session.

Markets in Germany and France added 0.37% and 0.32% respectively. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.38%. Futures also pointed to a small gain on Wall Street when it opens after markets closed at record highs on Thursday.

Not everyone is convinced the rally can continue, however. "We feel a bit more cautious headed into autumn because of uncertainty on the health front, the Chinese regulatory front, and the monetary policy front," said Paul O'Connor, head of multi-asset at Janus Henderson.

He said he was not "bearish by any means" but had dialed back exposure to riskier assets. "The perception is we have passed the high point in terms of central bank generosity that has suppressed yields. We should expect higher nominal and real yields from here which should start to chip away at the highest valued parts of the markets -U.S. and tech," he added.

Investors will also be watching consumer sentiment inflation expectations numbers due in the U.S. at 1400 GMT. In Asia, markets mostly declined.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.56% and was 0.8% lower for the week. Chinese blue chips weakened 0.55%, dragged down by its local semiconductor sub-index, which slumped 4.1%.

TAPER TALK The dollar held firm on Friday, staying near its highest level in four months against a basket of currencies as investors looked for more hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve on its plans to reduce monetary stimulus.

The euro rose 0.3% but at $1.176 it remained not far off four-month lows. Nearly two-thirds of economists https://www.reuters.com/world/us/fed-unveil-bond-buying-taper-plan-next-month-jobless-rate-fall-slowly-2021-08-13 polled by Reuters said the Fed is likely to announce a taper of its asset purchases - currently set at $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of mortgage-backed securities per month - at its September meeting.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was last down 3 basis points at 1.3421%, against a U.S. close of 1.367%. Oil prices fell for a second straight day after the International Energy Agency warned that demand growth for crude and its products had slowed sharply, although the drop on Friday was small.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

YASH Technologies Expands Partnership with QAD, Signs Reseller Agreement

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID helper; Boeing assessing launch dates in August for Starliner space capsule 

Science News Roundup: Indonesian village turns unwanted trash into COVID hel...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age restrictions on AstraZeneca shot have ended reports of rare clots -UK scientists and more

Health News Roundup: CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine; Age...

 Global
4
New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

New features rolling out to Google Meet desktop and mobile users

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021