Sensex trends

Following are some major market trends in 2021: * January 21: The BSE benchmark Sensex touches the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021 * February 3: Closes above 50,000 for the first time * February 5: Crosses 51,000-mark in intra-day trade * February 8: Ends above 51,000-level * February 15: Rallies above 52,000-mark * June 22: Reaches 53,000-mark in intra-day trade * July 7: Closes above the 53,000-mark for the first time * August 4: Benchmark goes past 54,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade and also closes above this mark * August 13: Rallies above the 55,000-level for the first time and also closes above this mark; market capitalization of BSE-listed companies jumps to an all-time high of Rs 2,40,23,280.14 crore The benchmark index has gained 7,685.96 points or 16.09 percent so far in 2021. PTI SUM ABM ABM

