RBI board reviews economic situation amid challenges

The 590th meeting of central board of directors at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das through video conferencing.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:42 IST
The board reviewed policy measures taken to mitigate adverse impact of Covid-19. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 590th meeting of central board of directors at Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das through video conferencing. The board reviewed current economic situation, global and domestic challenges and various areas of operations of the bank besides recent policy measures taken by the central bank to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19 on economy.

The board also reviewed functioning of local boards. Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and other directors of the central board Satish K. Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer and Prof Sachin Chaturvedi also attended the meeting.

Debasish Panda, Secretary at the Department of Financial Services, and Ajay Seth, Secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs, also attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

