AEPC hails notification of extension of RoSCTL scheme, says move to push textile exports

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 17:50 IST
Apparel exporters' body AEPC on Friday said the government has notified extension of Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) scheme, which would help in further pushing the country's outbound shipments.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that it is the first step towards achieving USD 400 billion merchandise exports in the current fiscal.

Last month, the government approved extension of the scheme under which garment exporters will continue to get a rebate on central and state taxes on their outward shipments till March 2024.

The chairman said that the scheme will ensure refund of embedded taxes, cesses and duties.

''It will help increase exports of textiles and apparels, attract additional investment and provide direct and indirect jobs to lakhs of people, especially women,'' he said.

The decision, he said, adds to the stability of the export policy of textiles. ''The scheme will promote start-ups and entrepreneurs to start exporting their products. It will rejuvenate the textiles sector and, in three years, the Indian textile value chain can attain annual exports of USD 100 billion,'' Sakthivel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

